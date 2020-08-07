Ronan Hughes to miss Ross County clash

Hamilton midfielder Ronan Hughes will miss the visit of Ross County on Saturday with a hamstring problem picked up at Celtic Park last week.

David Templeton has done a bit of training this week after recovering from a back complaint and will be assessed, as will new signing Justin Johnson.

Club captain Brian Easton is still out following an ankle surgery. Will Collar is back in training following a shin problem but is still a bit away.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has no new injuries following the opening win over Motherwell.

Long-term absentees Tom Grivosti and Joe Chalmers remain on the casualty list.

Midfielder Chalmers has been sidelined with an ankle injury since December, while defender Grivosti last featured in October before he suffered a foot problem.