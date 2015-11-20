Rooney adds to Van Gaal's selection worries for Watford

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will miss his team's Premier League trip to Watford due to illness.

Rooney played and scored in England's 2-0 win over France on Tuesday night but he is added to a substantial list of absentees that manager Louis van Gaal must contend with as he attempts to mastermind a win at Vicarage Road.

Midfielder Michael Carrick and forward Anthony Martial suffered respective ankle and foot injuries while playing for England and France over the past week.

Van Gaal is hopeful that Rooney and Martial can return for Wednesday's Champions League clash with PSV.

Marouane Fellaini also remains on the sidelines alongside Antonio Valencia, who is set for an extended spell away from action after undergoing foot surgery.

Van Gaal told MUTV: "It is not so heavy as everybody has written but they cannot play against Watford.

"Maybe PSV for Martial. It’s not certain and I think Rooney may also play then because illness is not something of many days."

The absence of Rooney and Martial would appear to provide an opportunity for James Wilson to fill the void in United's attack, but Van Gaal stated that the youngster would not play 90 minutes due to a lack of match sharpness.

"Wilson can play but he cannot play a whole match because he doesn't have the rhythm of the game," he said.

England manager Roy Hodgson voiced fears that Carrick had damaged ankle ligaments during last Friday's friendly defeat to Spain but Van Gaal does not expect the player to be out for a significant period of time.

"He shall be playing much quicker than everyone has written," he told a news conference.