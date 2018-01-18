Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott

Everton signing Theo Walcott revealed Wayne Rooney played a big role in his decision to make the move to Goodison Park.

Walcott, 28, completed a move from Arsenal to Everton Wednesday in a deal reportedly worth £20million.

The attacker joins Rooney at the Premier League club and Walcott said his former England team-mate helped convince him to make the switch.

"I had numerous chats with Wayne and that was one massive factor which really tempted me to come to Everton," Walcott told evertontv.

"He told me it was a great place to play football and a club that is on the up. Those are the reasons I came here.

"This is a club with great history. The fans are brilliant, they are always passionate … and I used to find it very tough playing here.

"You want to be part of something and Wayne feels Everton are really going to improve."

Walcott scored 19 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season, but he struggled for game time this campaign.

The 47-time England international believes he can recapture his best form at Everton.

"I was very proud of what I did last season – scoring 19 goals," Walcott said.

"I want to bring that [scoring form] to Everton Football Club. I want to be part of the attacking force that is here.

"It always comes down to hard work and I think the manager here will get the best out of all the players.

"I just want to play football and enjoy it again. I feel this move will make that happen."