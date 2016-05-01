Rooney disappointed after Leicester draw dents top-four hopes

Wayne Rooney was "disappointed" after Manchester United were held 1-1 by Leicester City as the Old Trafford skipper prioritised top-four ambitions over the visitors' title dreams.

Leicester were made to wait for the trophy as Anthony Martial fired United into an early lead before Wes Morgan powered in a header to equalise, with Louis van Gaal's side unable to find a winner despite Danny Drinkwater's late red card.

Rooney was once again selected in midfield and United's captain conceded it will now be "tough" for his side to qualify for next season's Champions League.

United are four points behind Manchester City, who play Southampton on Sunday, in the race for fourth place.

"We're disappointed. I think we were the better team, we played with good tempo," Rooney told Sky Sports.

"After they scored we were a little bit off it, but we came out second half and I felt we dominated those 45 minutes.

"I feel I'm playing OK in midfield and I'm enjoying it.

"It's going to be tough to get in the top four now, we felt before this game we had to take maximum points from our remaining games."