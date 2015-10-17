Rooney is England's greatest - Herrera

Wayne Rooney is the greatest player in the history of English football, according to Manchester United team-mate Ander Herrera.

The Spanish midfielder was on target as Louis van Gaal's side won 3-0 against Everton in the Premier League, adding to Morgan Schneiderlin's opener.

On his return to the club that gave him his steps in the professional game, Rooney completed the scoring following a pass from Herrera.

"He did great work for us. He is very important for England and also for us," Herrera told MUTV of his skipper.

"When you have your captain in good form, scoring goals and if he is happy then it is very important for us.

"He is our leader, the best English player in history, so we have to enjoy him and it is going to help us a lot."