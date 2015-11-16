Rooney: Football world will stay strong together

England captain Wayne Rooney says the football world will show their strength together when his side meet France on Tuesday following the terrorist attacks in Paris.

The match at Wembley is taking place despite suicide bombers targeting the Stade de France as part of the attacks after attempting to enter the stadium when France were playing Germany on Friday.

The incidents at the ground were part of co-ordinated assaults across six separate locations in the capital that left 129 dead, according to the latest figures released by French officials.

Rooney understands the importance of the friendly and expressed his sympathy to the victims and anyone else affected by the sad events.

"On behalf of the players we would like to give our condolences," the 30-year-old said.

"It is an incredibly sad time, all the people losing their lives and having team-mates from my club in both teams [France and Germany] there as well.

"I spoke to them after it happened and it is hard for everyone including ourselves. We have to try and be as respectful as we can and then obviously there is a football match.

"Seeing all the images and the footage of what was happening, it is sickening. Globally, football has the power to bring people together and show the world as one.

"I think the world of football has to stay strong together and I am sure everyone will do that and try and deal with this situation to the best that us as players and as fans know how to do."

In terms of whether he feels it is safe to enter the field of play, Rooney says the players will fully trust the security advice they receive.

"It is a sad time and in terms of going on the pitch we have to understand all the security checks have been made and it is safe for us to do that," he said.

"Unless told otherwise we are assuming it is right and we are ready to go, so that is the way as a player I feel we have to look at it and go out and play.

"You never know what can happen but for us we have to assume we are safe on the pitch and hope we don't have a repeat of what happened on Friday night."

The Manchester United striker knows it will be hard for the France players to take to the field at Wembley, but is in no doubt they will be keen to make their nation proud.

Rooney continued: "It will be tough I am sure for the French players but it will be a chance for them to do their country proud.

"I am sure all of the players have felt deeply in the last few days that they will do everything they can to make France proud. Likewise we will represent England and show our respect to France at this time."