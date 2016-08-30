Rooney: I decided to take corners instead of Kane at Euros

England captain Wayne Rooney said it was he who decided to take corner kicks instead of Harry Kane at Euro 2016.

Ex-manager Roy Hodgson was largely criticised for the decision to instil Kane - the Premier League top scorer - as England's dedicated corner taker at the tournament in France.

Now with Sam Allardyce in charge of the national team following England's exit at the last-16 stage, Rooney has opened up on the rebellion against Hodgson in regards to set-pieces.

"Roy obviously decided for Harry to take corners," the Manchester United skipper said. "I felt at the time that he was the top goal-scorer in the Premier League. He's a big lad in the box. It was Roy's decision.

"But after the first game I don't think Harry wanted to take the corners, so I went and took them. I felt I probably should have taken them anyway.

"He's probably better in the air than me and for the last season he had been scoring a lot of goals.

"So that was it, really. I think players have the right to make decisions on the pitch. You make a decision on what you see on the pitch.

"Nothing was ever made of it. I don't think Roy had an issue with that."