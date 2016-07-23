Rooney: I'm desperate to play for Mourinho, just like under Ferguson

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is relishing the opportunity to work under manager Jose Mourinho, comparing the Portuguese to former boss Alex Ferguson.

After almost linking up with Mourinho at Chelsea in 2013, Rooney finally has the opportunity to play for the three-time Premier League-winning manager at Old Trafford.

Mourinho's arrival in Manchester has already instilled renewed belief within the squad and fans following a fifth-place finish under Louis van Gaal last season.

And after opting to leave Everton to work with Ferguson in 2004 - a move that has yielded 13 trophies - Rooney hopes he can enjoy the same amount of success under Mourinho.

"I came to Manchester United because I wanted to work under Alex Ferguson and then in the latter years [with] what Mourinho has done in football, in Spain and Italy and England, he is a manager who you want to play under," the 30-year-old forward said as United take part at the International Champions Cup in China.

"He is one of the best around and to learn from what he brings it's going to be exciting for me to try and learn under a manager such as himself."

Rooney: "I've been working under the manager for the last few days and the sessions have been very good.

"It is exciting, he is one of the best managers in world football and he has a clear idea of what he wants. I'm just looking forward to playing for him now."