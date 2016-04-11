Rooney makes injury comeback for Manchester United Under-21s

Wayne Rooney completed an hour for Manchester United's Under-21s on his first appearance in two months.

The United and England captain has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee injury, missing United's last 12 games and his country's friendlies with Germany and Netherlands.

Rooney started the clash with Middlesbrough U-21s at Old Trafford on Monday, testing the visiting goalkeeper from distance before combining well with James Weir to set up another chance.

He proceeded down the tunnel accompanied by medical staff after being substituted by manager Warren Joyce.

Louis van Gaal's assistant Ryan Giggs was in attendance to monitor Rooney's performance, as well as those of first-team squad members Phil Jones and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, both of whom also started the match.

Rooney is not expected to be involved in the FA Cup replay against West Ham on Wednesday but could make his senior comeback when United host Aston Villa on Saturday.