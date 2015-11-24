Rooney, Martial resume Manchester United training
Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini have all resumed training as Manchester United prepare to host PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Rooney was forced to sit out a 2-1 win away to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday due to illness, while Martial was unavailable after picking up a foot injury in France's international friendly loss to England last week. Fellaini missed the game at Vicarage Road due to a calf problem.
All three are now expected to be available for selection when the Eredivisie title-holders visit Old Trafford, having taken part in training on Tuesday without any problems.
However, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick - all of whom sustained injuries before or during the last-gasp win at Watford - had to miss the session.
United will be looking to secure their place in the knockout stages when they meet PSV.
Louis van Gaal's men sit top of Group B with seven points from four games played, one point clear of the second-placed Eredivisie champions. Wolfsburg are third, level on points with PSV, while CSKA Moscow are bottom of the group on four points.
