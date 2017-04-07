Rooney to miss Sunderland trip

Jose Mourinho will again have to make do without Wayne Rooney for Sunday's Premier League trip to struggling Sunderland.

The England captain missed the 1-1 draw with his former club Everton on Tuesday due to an ankle problem that will also keep him out of the visit to the Stadium of Light.

Ashley Young is another absentee after limping off in the second half against the Toffees, while Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones remain sidelined with longer-term problems.

The weekend clash on Wearside presents the perfect opportunity for United to bounce back from their midweek frustration and further their claims for a top-four spot this season.

Mourinho told reporters at his news conference: "Rooney is not available.

"Young is injured and there is no more news, because with Mata, Smalling and Jones you already know we are speaking about old injuries."