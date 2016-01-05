Rooney named England Player of the Year

Wayne Rooney has retained his England Player of the Year award after a record-breaking 2015.

Three Lions captain Rooney scored five times in eight appearances last year, breaking the national team goalscoring record previously held by Bobby Charlton when he scored his 50th international goal against Switzerland in September.

Manchester United forward Rooney claimed 37 per cent of the vote carried out by the England Supporters Club.

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland took the young player gong, scooping 54 per cent of the vote, after captaining Gareth Southgate's Under-21 side to the European Championship finals in the Czech Republic.