Rooney scan reveals no fracture

The England goal-getter landed awkwardly on his right ankle in the second minute of stoppage time of the European encounter at the Allianz Arena, moments before Ivica Olic scored Bayern's winning goal.

Manchester United and England fans alike had feared that Rooney could have fractured his ankle, jeopardising both United's Premier League and Champions League titles hopes and England's World Cup campaign in South Africa.

However, both can now breathe a sigh of relief after scans revealed that the striker has suffered minor ligament damage.

“We’re pleased to report that Wayne has not suffered a fracture. The scan revealed only minor ligament damage,” a spokesperson told the club's official website.

"For now, the club is not commenting on how many games Wayne is likely to miss. However, Sir Alex Ferguson will say more about the matter in his regular press conference at Carrington on Friday morning."

Rooney is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks, ruling him out of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Chelsea at Old Trafford and the return leg against Bayern in Manchester next week.

