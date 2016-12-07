Rooney still has England future - Hodgson

England captain Wayne Rooney still has plenty to offer the national team, former manager Roy Hodgson has insisted.

The 31-year-old's international future has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks, with his place in the starting line-up for club and country having come under threat following a dip in form.

Images that emerged of Rooney attending a wedding party late into the night following England's World Cup qualifying win over Scotland have also placed his future under Gareth Southgate in doubt, while prompting the Football Association to review their policy of granting players free time during international breaks.

But Hodgson, who made Rooney captain in 2014, says he would not hesitate to keep him involved if he were still in charge.

"Yes, I think he has an England future," Hodgson told Sky Sports. "I need to be careful as I don't want to prejudice the job that Gareth has to do.

"Wayne was an important influence in our team and I'd like to think he can still do it. That can only be decided by Gareth and his team. If it was up to me I wouldn't hesitate to keep him."

Southgate was named as full-time England boss last week after serving as interim manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce, and Hodgson has backed him to create a positive atmosphere within the squad.

"It's great that he comes into the job with such a positive perception of him as a person, him as a coach, and his experience of the FA and what he's capable of doing," he told Sky Sports.

"I think the team's very good, I think we have good players, I think they know what they're doing. They're dangerous going forward, but most important of all they are strong defensively, they get back quickly, they have the five-yard furies, they win the ball back quickly in the Barcelona manner.

"These are all things I think which make for a good football team. If Gareth, as I believe has happened so far, can keep a good atmosphere, can keep the players wanting to play for England, wanting to continue to improve, I can only see a very positive future."