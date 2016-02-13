Rooney: United must win a trophy this season

Wayne Rooney is determined to end Manchester United's long wait for a trophy this season despite admitting their Premier League title challenge could be over.

Excluding the Community Shield in 2013, United have not claimed any silverware since Alex Ferguson delivered the title in his final season in charge at Old Trafford in 2012-13.

Louis van Gaal's side endured a dismal run of form at the end of last year which saw them exit the Champions League and fall away from the pacesetters at the top of the table.

Though Rooney accepts that closing the 12-point gap to leaders Leicester City looks unlikely, the United captain insists they must push for success in the FA Cup and Europa League in order to finish the campaign in positive fashion.

"The important thing this season is to win trophies again because it's been a few years since we won a trophy," he told BT Sport.

"It's more or less a new team and we need to be successful. Obviously the Champions League is massive for the club and we're disappointed to go out.

"It's going to be tough to win the Premier League from the position we're in now so I think our main aim is to get into that top four and it'd be great to win the Europa League. It wasn't our aim at the start of the season but it's where we are now."