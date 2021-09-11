Rory McKenzie nets winner as Kilmarnock beat Morton

Rory McKenzie’s strike helped Kilmarnock return to winning ways with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory over Morton at Rugby Park.

Killie’s perfect start to the season was halted by a 1-0 defeat to pace-setters Inverness last time out but McKenzie’s 75th-minute clincher got them back on track.

Gavin Reilly was denied an early Morton opener by Jack Sanders on the line before Oli Shaw fired a low effort just wide of the target at the other end.

Reilly continued to threaten and drew a good save from Zach Hemming four minutes from half-time.

An excellent Michael Ledger tackle prevented Fraser Murray getting a shot away early in the second half but the Killie midfielder was then instrumental in the winner.

It was Murray’s cross that created the opportunity for McKenzie to fire home at the back post and secure the three points for the hosts.