Rose ready for left-back battle with England 'spoilt for choice'

Danny Rose is ready to battle for his place in England's squad for Euro 2016 in a left-back position he thinks has Roy Hodgson "spoilt for choice".

The Tottenham defender made his international debut in the 3-2 victory over world champions Germany in Berlin on Saturday almost two years after he was first called into the squad.

Rose is doing battle with the likes of Leighton Baines, Ryan Bertrand, Kieran Gibbs and the injured Luke Shaw for what will likely be two places on England's plane to France for the tournament which starts in June.

Now that he is the man in possession of the shirt, Rose is desperate not to relinquish his opportunity and impress manager Hodgson against Netherlands at Wembley on Saturday.

"England are spoilt for choice at left-back - there is very good competition," he told Sky Sports.

"I have had to bide my time but there is a saying 'better late than never'.

"I hope I can just continue this good form I have shown at Tottenham over the last two years and I hope I can make it on the plane come the end of May, start of June.

"It [my first cap] is a great achievement for me, my club, my family."

Rose felt England completely warranted their recovery from two goals down to record the famous win over Germany.

"I feared the worst going 2-0 down but the lads showed a great attitude and we thoroughly deserved to win the game," he continued.

"We have had a couple of meetings during this camp. [Assistant manager] Ray Lewington has spoken about there being more leaders on the pitch and once you go 1-0 or 2-0 down you look for your leaders.

"You hope they can dig you out and give you more confidence and Harry [Kane] has scored a brilliant first goal and we thoroughly deserved it."