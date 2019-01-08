Rose reflects on Spurs toil in narrow win over Chelsea

Danny Rose conceded Tottenham were made to work hard for their 1-0 EFL Cup semi-final win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Harry Kane's 26th-minute penalty gave Spurs a slender first-leg advantage in a game very much at odds with the resounding 3-1 Premier League win Mauricio Pochettino's side chalked up at Wembley three months ago.

"It was a lot different to the game we played in the league," England left-back Rose told Sky Sports. "I didn't play in that one, but it looked comfortable for the boys.

"Tonight was hard work. It was a great team performance, everyone dug in and I think we deserved it in the end.

"We tried to get the second but it was one of those games and Chelsea played really well. Now, we take the lead into the reverse fixture in a couple of weeks."

A message from captain @HKane after tonight's victory at Wembley. #COYSpic.twitter.com/H6Zx0sz0eY— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2019

And Rose thinks the state of play could lead to a more open and expansive encounter at Stamford Bridge.

"There's going to be a bit more pressure on them to come out and attack us now, but we're one of the best counter-attacking teams in the league so we're looking forward to it," he added.

"We won't go there and try to protect the lead, we'll play our game."