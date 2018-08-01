Rosenborg 0 Celtic 0 (1-3 agg): Hoops edge closer to Champions League qualification

Celtic moved into the third round of the Champions League qualifying stages as they saw off an early Rosenborg charge to progress 3-1 on aggregate with a 0-0 draw in Trondheim.

Odsonne Edouard's double and Olivier Ntcham's effort had given Celtic an advantage heading into Wednesday's second leg at Lerkendal Stadium, but were made to work in the first half as Rosenborg looked to reduce the deficit.

Celtic's resolve was tested early on, Cristian Gamboa brilliantly denying Birger Meling, who had opened the scoring at Parkhead in the first leg, a path to goal.

Craig Gordon's error from Vegar Hedenstad's cross could have proved costly on 16 minutes, but Jack Hendry was on hand to spare his team-mates blushes.

Gordon made amends on the stroke of half-time though, pulling off a stunning save to tip Marius Lundemo's header over.

Edouard could have put the tie beyond all doubt nine minutes after the second-half restart, but curled his strike narrowly wide of the left-hand upright at the culmination of a wonderful run.

Celtic looked more of a threat as the half wore on - Ntcham going close with a dipping free-kick - although the Hoops were dealt a blow when Kieran Tierney hobbled off with a knock.

Nicklas Bendtner did have the ball in the net late on for Rosenborg, but the goal was swiftly ruled out for a foul on Gordon as Celtic eased into the next round, where AEK Athens await.