Rosenior: The best is yet to come from me

The 28-year-old will achieve the feat if he is selected in Steve Bruce's starting line-up for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace.

Rosenior joined the KC Stadium outfit from Reading in 2010 and has gone on to make himself a regular fixture in the defence, playing 36 times in the club's promotion season last time out.

His objective now is to help Hull maintain their Premier League status, but he recognises that there is still room for improvement.

"I'm happy with how the season is going but I know I can still do better," he told The Hull Daily Mail.

"I'm never going to be content, I can always improve. That'll be the case until the day my career is finished.

"My long-term aim is to be a Premier League player for the next four or five years.

"I don't see any reason why that can't be the case so long as I stay fit. With this club and the players we've got here, I know I've got a chance of doing that.

"We're all desperate to make sure this isn't just for one season, we want to be here a lot longer."