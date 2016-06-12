Rosicky feeling fit ahead of Euro 2016 opener

Tomas Rosicky says he is feeling 100 per cent fit for Czech Republic's opening Euro 2016 game against Spain on Monday.

The 35-year-old endured another injury-ravaged 2015-16 campaign at Arsenal, managing just 19 minutes of first-team action, in an FA Cup tie with Burnley in January.

Rosicky has now left Emirates Stadium following the expiry of his contract, and turns his attentions to international matters with his country at the finals in France.

Czech Republic have been handed a tough opening task, against double defending champions Spain in Group D, but they are at least boosted by Rosicky feeling fit and ready.

"I feel comfortable and confident that everything will be right because I played the three friendly games before the tournament," he told Sunday's pre-match media conference.

"Even before that I was in full training for two months. I feel fine, everything is alright and I hope it will stay this way.

"I'm looking forward to it very much, this is special and all players want to be here. I'm glad I made it and the coach trusts me and I will try not to disappoint him.

"You're always disappointed when you are unable to play, but now I feel alright, I'm really enjoying it and I hope I can prove that on the pitch."

Rosicky's coach Pavel Vrba, meanwhile, has plans up his sleeve to try and upset the holders - although he would not reveal any specific details.

"I hope we can surprise Spain somehow," he said. "We've found something but I'm not telling you!

"All their players can attack, that's their great strength but there are things that I think we can surprise them with.

"They have great players and play at top clubs so we respect them but at the same time we had Turkey, Iceland and Netherlands in qualifying and we finished first so we can be confident."