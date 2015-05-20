Rosler named Leeds head coach

Championship club Leeds United have named Uwe Rosler as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The German has been out of work since he was dismissed as manager of relegated Championship club Wigan Athletic in November.

During his time at the DW Stadium, Rosler led Wigan to the Championship play-off semi-finals in 2013-14 as well as the last four of the FA Cup in the same season.

Rosler will now take charge at Elland Road, although the future of Neil Redfearn remains unclear with no official word that the 49-year-old has left his position as head coach.

Owner Massimo Cellino has shown in the past that he is not afraid to make changes in the dugout, with Dave Hockaday and Darko Milanic both being sacked during the 2014-15 season.

Redfearn steadied the ship at Leeds, alleviating the threat of relegation to League One and steering the Yorkshire club to a 15th-placed finish.