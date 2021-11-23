Ross County boss Malky Mackay keen for his players to finally face Hibernian

Ross County will look to belatedly build on their Dens Park display when they get to host Hibernian at the third time of asking on Wednesday.

County were initially due to host Hibs three days after getting their first cinch Premiership win of the season in some style by beating Dundee 5-0 on the road.

A Covid-19 outbreak among the visitors put paid to their chances of going into the game still on a high and the quickly-rearranged fixture was also postponed as case numbers increased among the Hibs squad.

County lost 4-2 to Rangers before an extended break due to the international calendar and the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

And Malky Mackay and his players will be eager to get back in action as they look to follow up a win that was overdue given some of their attacking play in previous matches.

“It was disappointing not to be able to follow the Dundee game with the game three days later against Hibs, and it was rescheduled again for the midweek,” Mackay told County’s YouTube channel.

“So the boys were preparing, planning and getting themselves up for the game, and doing the same again on the Wednesday night.

“We then had to reset and look to the Rangers game at Ibrox, which was always going to be tough. But the boys gave good credit to themselves and the jersey on the day.

“We will be focused and ready for this game. There is a large number of games now in a short period of time and we are looking forward to that.

“I’m looking forward to testing ourselves in this game because we are itching to get back into it.

“Coming off the back of the way we are generally playing, I think it will be a good test for the players but it will be something they are really looking forward to.”