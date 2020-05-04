Ross McCrorie aims to extend Portsmouth stay

Rangers player Ross McCrorie hopes to extend his loan spell at Portsmouth if the English Football League season resumes.

The EFL is looking to complete the season behind closed doors if measures to combat the spread of coronavirus are relaxed.

McCrorie tested positive for Covid-19 in late March without experiencing symptoms and his loan spell expires at the end of the month.

But he is keen to get back playing with Pompey fourth in Sky Bet League One and the Scottish Premiership unlikely to restart.

The Scotland Under-21 player told Portsmouth’s website: “I’m not sure about when contracts might finish because of the crisis – I haven’t got a clue about that side of things.

“But if we can get playing again, then it would be good to extend my deal to whenever the season would end.

“I can’t wait to be back playing again and hopefully we’ve got nine more league games to look forward to.

“We were in a positive position in the table when the season was suspended and everyone wants to get the job done by winning promotion.”