Rossi takes wage cut at Fiorentina
Giuseppe Rossi has agreed to reduce his salary as the Fiorentina striker works his way back to full fitness.
Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi has accepted a wage cut with more incentives as he works his way back to top form, the Serie A club announced.
Rossi, who is out of contract at the end of the 2016-17 season - has been ravaged by knee injuries since moving to Florence in 2013, and only recently returned from a 15-month lay-off.
Serie A leaders Fiorentina have now moved to renegotiate Rossi's contract, with the Italy international's new deal including "altered economic terms, with a reduced fixed salary compensated by increased variables tied to appearances and goals".
The 28-year-old has started two matches for Fiorentina this season, with the former Manchester United frontman named on the bench in the other four games.
