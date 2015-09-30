Rossi takes wage cut at Fiorentina

Fiorentina striker Giuseppe Rossi has accepted a wage cut with more incentives as he works his way back to top form, the Serie A club announced.

Rossi, who is out of contract at the end of the 2016-17 season - has been ravaged by knee injuries since moving to Florence in 2013, and only recently returned from a 15-month lay-off.

Serie A leaders Fiorentina have now moved to renegotiate Rossi's contract, with the Italy international's new deal including "altered economic terms, with a reduced fixed salary compensated by increased variables tied to appearances and goals".

The 28-year-old has started two matches for Fiorentina this season, with the former Manchester United frontman named on the bench in the other four games.