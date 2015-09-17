Rossiter: Liverpool will bounce back

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Rossiter is confident the club will get their Premier League season back on track after a poor run of form.

Brendan Rodgers' side have tasted consecutive defeats following Sunday's disappointing 3-1 loss at rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool sit in 10th position, already eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City, and Rodgers' job has been thrown into doubt as a result.

However, youngster Rossiter believes Liverpool will turn their form around as soon as captain Jordan Henderson, Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge return to the fold.

"We had a good start but unfortunately the last two results have been tough to take," the 18-year-old told the Liverpool Echo ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash at Bordeaux.

"All the lads were disappointed after Old Trafford but we want to get back out there and put things right. I'm sure we'll do that.

"It’s a long season. A couple of weeks ago everyone was talking about how well we had started.

"There's a lot of talent in this squad. I see it every day in training. Everyone wants to improve and come together as a team.

"Against United, we were without Philippe Coutinho, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge - that's four brilliant players to come back in.

"Any team would miss players like that. They will help the team kick on and also help me to improve as a player."