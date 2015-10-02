Rotherham United 1 Burnley 2: Vokes snatches all three points

Steve Evans' departure from Rotherham United failed to spark an upturn in form for the Championship strugglers as they fell 2-1 at home to Burnley.

Goals from Andre Gray and Sam Vokes won it for Sean Dyche – on a day that saw his name linked to the Sunderland job, amid rumours Dick Advocaat is on the brink of quitting.

Gray opened the scoring in the eighth minute, latching onto George Boyd's lofted pass to prod beyond goalkeeper Lee Camp.

Vokes hit the crossbar, while Camp kept out David Jones before Grant Ward grabbed a stunning equaliser for Rotherham – darting onto his right foot and blasting into the top right-hand corner from 25 yards.

There was a sting in the tail for Rotherham and caretaker boss Eric Black, however, as Vokes stole in to convert on the rebound after Scott Arfield's shot was saved, taking Burnley to third in the table.