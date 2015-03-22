Routledge hails Swansea match-winner Gomis

Garry Monk's men moved up to eighth courtesy of Gomis' 87th-minute strike, which represented just his third Premier League goal this season.

"Bafe is always in the right positions to score the goals," Routledge told Swansea's official website. "Hopefully [this] will be the start of a run for him.

"He's a good player who has played in the Champions League. We all see the quality he has.

"Hopefully [the] goal will give him belief, so that he can score more."

The result was the perfect tonic for Swansea after back-to-back defeats against Tottenham and Liverpool, with 43 points now on the board for the Welsh club.

Routledge added: "It was important to put a performance in and get the three points after two losses.

"We didn't play that badly in the two games, but when you don't pick up points, it's important you get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

"Every Premier League game is difficult, so to dig in and win the way we did was very pleasing. The 40-point mark isn't a stopping point for us; we want to get as many points as possible before the end of the season.

"We always create chances, we kept a clean sheet and scored the crucial goal, so it's a nice feeling."