Roy Hodgson not interested in Wilfried Zaha transfer speculation

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says speculation over Wilfried Zaha’s future is of no interest to him less than a month before the transfer window opens.

Winger Zaha was heavily linked with Arsenal and Everton over the summer but remained a Palace player and is under contract with the Eagles until 2023.

Hodgson said: “As I’ve said on many occasions, when you have a player of that quality, it’s not surprising when they’re coveted.

“But he’s a Crystal Palace player, he’s under contract to us. No one here is anxious or desirous to sell him. But sometimes bids come in which are very difficult for the clubs to deal with.

“The speculation doesn’t interest me at all. I’ve been here two and a bit years now and there’s been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door.

“He’s still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job.”

Hodgson could be without centre-backs Gary Cahill and Scott Dann for his side’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is expected to be used in a makeshift partnership with James Tomkins if both players are ruled out.

When asked whether the injuries in the heart of defence would affect his transfer plans, Hodgson said: “The injury situation with centre-backs doesn’t enter into our thinking when it comes to transfers at all.

“Our thinking with transfers has been consistent for the last 18 months. Knowing what would be good for us to have to improve the squad – which I think is good anyway – but it would be nice to improve it and certainly strengthen the depth of it.

“So nothing has changed in that respect at all, we still have the same thoughts, we still have the same ideas, we still have the same targets – like all clubs.”