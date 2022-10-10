Roy Keane tipped to replace former teammate Steve Bruce as West Bromwich Albion boss

West Bromwich Albion (opens in new tab) are searching for a new manager after sacking Steve Bruce, who was only appointed in February.

Considered amongst the Championship’s promotion favourites, West Brom currently languish in the relegation zone after picking up just one win from their opening 13 games.

Roy Keane has already been installed as the surprise favourite to take charge after being seen at their loss to Preston North End (opens in new tab) last week.

The Manchester United (opens in new tab) legend hasn't been in charge of a club since he was sacked by Ipswich Town (opens in new tab) in January 2011.

Bruce wasn’t a popular choice to replace Valerien Ismael, whose direct style of play frustrated supporters and the club hierarchy.

The Baggies were sixth, just inside the play-offs on goal difference, when Ismael was dismissed but they had just lost their third consecutive away game without scoring.

A disappointing end to the season saw them drop to 10th and poor results have continued despite Bruce being backed with nine new signings.

The club kept faith with their manager because of his record of achieving four promotions to the Premier League – two each with Birmingham City (opens in new tab) and Hull City (opens in new tab).

West Brom’s only league win this season came at home to Hull back in August, with just five points collected in the eight games since then.

Pressure had been mounting throughout that run and the board finally decided to act this morning, dispensing with Bruce and three members of his backroom staff – Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce.

In the statement on West Brom’s website, it was announced that Under-21s coach Richard Beale will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, aided by James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

Aside from Keane, Chris Wilder, Scott Parker and Sean Dyche are amongst the favourites to take over from Bruce on a long-term basis.

With more than a quarter of the season gone, the Baggies only have 11 points to their name and their form needs to improve quickly if they’re to start challenging at the top end of the table.