Ruddy ready for nemesis Suarez

League leaders Liverpool have scored five goals in each of their past three Premier League fixtures against Norwich, with Suarez bagging three consecutive hat-tricks in that period.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash at Carrow Road, Ruddy said he was desperate to halt the Uruguayan's devastating form against the relegation candidates.

"He seems to save his best goals for me," the 27-year-old said.

"You have to be aware of what he has done to us in the past. He can do it on a whim.

"He is a very spontaneous player – but if you focus just on Suarez you'll get punished by someone else."

Norwich are facing relegation following three consecutive losses that has left the club languishing two points above the drop zone with four games remaining.

But Ruddy, who turned down Chelsea to sign a new contract with Norwich in October, has no plans to leave the club if they are playing in the Championship next season.

"I'm contracted to Norwich for four years and owe the club a lot," he said. "So until someone from the club says I'm on my way, I'll be at Norwich for the remainder of my contract.

"The one thing I’d like to make clear is that I am passionate about this club. It is a club that has given me anything that’s worth any value in my life – it's all come from being at this club.

"They took a massive gamble when they took me here so I owe them a lot and when someone questions my passion, it is something I take exception to. That is what I thought happened."