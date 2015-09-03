Rudiger aiming to nail down Euros spot after Roma move

Antonio Rudiger believes his loan switch to Roma will increase his chances of earning a place in the Germany squad for Euro 2016.

Rudiger made the move from Bundesliga side Stuttgart last month. The Serie A club paid €4million to acquire his services and have the option to make the deal permanent from the 2016-17 season for a further €9million.

The centre-back has not been included in Joachim Low's Germany squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers with Poland and Scotland as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

But Rudiger is confident he will be in the national coach's plans come the finals in France next year.

"My aim is to be as successful as possible and do my best here at Roma," Rudiger said at his introductory press conference.

"I've spoken to Germany head coach Low about my move to Roma. He loves the way Rudi Garcia's side plays.

"In Germany, Serie A is renowned for the quality of defending, so it's an advantage for me as a defender to be here.

"I'm pleased to be at a big club like Roma. It will give me a chance of making the squad for Euro 2016."