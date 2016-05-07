Rummenigge: Bundesliga title eases pain of Champions League exit

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says their fourth consecutive Bundesliga title takes away some of the pain from their Champions League exit.

The Bavarians were eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals on Tuesday as their treble dreams came to an abrupt end.

Bayern had reason to celebrate on Saturday, though, as they beat Ingolstadt 2-1 to clinch another Bundesliga title.

Pep Guardiola's men thus became the first team to win four Bundesliga titles in a row and Rummenigge was overjoyed with their domestic success.

"We will have a nice party this evening," Rummenigge told reporters.

"Winning four Bundesliga titles in a row is a historic achievement. I can only give the coach and the team a huge compliment. The Bundesliga title is the most honest title out there.

"This will heal some of the wounds from Tuesday's Champions League exit. It would have been a perfect week for us had we also reached the Champions League final."