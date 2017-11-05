Rummenigge: Sanchez has already decided his next club

Bayern Munich president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Alexis Sanchez has already decided to join another club in January, amid speculation suggesting the Arsenal forward will finally complete a move to Manchester City.

City attempted to buy Sanchez - whose contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season - in the previous transfer window, only to be rebuffed by their Premier League rivals.

Arsene Wenger said this week he expects the Chile forward to remain with Arsenal, stating: "You say everybody thinks City will come in for Alexis – I am part of everybody and I don't think he will go."

However, in ruling out a Bayern move for the player, Rummenigge suggested Sanchez had already chosen his next destination.

Rummenigge told Sky: "I think Sanchez has already decided for a club, so I suppose that the door will be closed in January.

"That's not an issue, and he is no direct substitute for Robert Lewandowski, as he is not a real centre-forward."

Much has been made of Bayern's apparent lack of depth in attack, with an injury to Thomas Muller meaning back-up for Lewandowski is currently in short supply

"The possibilities [to bring in an additional forward] will be limited," Rummenigge added.

"If you have a good player, you will not give it up just for a huge amount of money. We will not be ready to spend horrendous money on a transfer. But maybe there is a good candidate who does not cost a lot of money and makes sense."