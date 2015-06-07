Russia and Qatar could be stripped of World Cups, warns FIFA official

Russia and Qatar could be stripped of the right to host the World Cup in 2018 and 2022 respectively if allegations of corruption in their bids are proved, according to FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee chairman.

Both bids are currently under investigation from Swiss authorities, with the FBI also reportedly paying close attention as world football's governing body continues to be wracked by controversy.

And compliance chief Domenico Scala has warned that the tournaments could well be relocated should those investigations uncover any wrongdoings.

"If evidence should emerge that the awards to Qatar and Russia only came about thanks to bought votes, then the awards could be invalidated," Scala told SonntagsZeitung.

"This evidence has not yet been brought forth."

The ongoing furore over world football was sparked by a United States Department of Justice indictment of 14 individuals, including nine past and present FIFA officials, on charges of racketeering conspiracy and corruption – not linked to the Qatar and Russia bids.

FIFA president Sepp Blatter resigned his post mere days after being elected to a fifth term over the controversy, a move Scala claimed could "fundamentally change" the governance of football worldwide.