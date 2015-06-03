Russia to continue with World Cup plans

The corruption scandal which has engulfed FIFA will not halt Russia's preparations for the 2018 World Cup, the Kremlin has said.

A week after investigations were opened into the awarding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Sepp Blatter resigned from his post as president on Tuesday.

The Kremlin subsequently stated its surprise at Blatter's announcement, but the news will not deter the country from continuing with its plans for the tournament in three years' time.

"We have no information on what the reason was for this resignation," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Cooperation with FIFA is going on and, most importantly, Russia continues preparations for the 2018 World Cup."

Following Blatter's re-election as president on Friday, the likes of Football Association chairman Greg Dyke suggested he would support a boycott of the finals.

But these claims have been quickly dismissed by president of Russia's Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov.

"I think there will be no kind of boycotts," he said.

"We have heard statements, including from politicians, but I think the sporting community will never do it and won't allow the world of sport to be split."