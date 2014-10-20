Russia Premier League Wrap: CSKA, Rubin romp

Defending champions CSKA hammered Kuban Krasnodar 6-0, claiming their fifth straight league win thanks in part to doubles from Ahmed Musa and Seydou Doumbia.

That result cut the gap to league leaders Zenit to two points after Andre Villas Boas' men were forced to come from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at Krasnodar.

Goals from Javi Garcia and Hulk pulled the visitors level, with Zenit holding firm for a share of the spoils in spite of Ezequiel Garay's dismissal in the 68th minute.

Midfielder Gokdeniz Karadeniz was on target with a second-half brace, including one from the penalty spot, as Rubin overcame Mordovia Saransk 5-0.

Dinamo Moscow's game at Amkar Perm was postponed due to heavy snowfall at the Zvezda Stadium and there was disappointment for city rivals Spartak Moscow, who slumped to a 2-0 loss at Ural.

A 73rd-minute penalty from Roman Pavlyuchenko gave Lokomotiv Moscow a 2-1 triumph over Terek Grozny.

Elsewhere, former Everton midfielder Diniyar Bilyaletdinov scored four minutes from time to earn Torpedo Moscow a 1-1 draw at Ufa.

Bottom club Arsenal Tula are still waiting their first league win of the campaign after being held to a 1-1 home stalemate by fellow strugglers Rostov.