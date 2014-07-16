Ruthless Crystal Palace put GAK to the sword

Ruthless Palace showed no mercy on GAK, who play in the seventh tier of Austrian football, as they scored five goals in the first half and added another eight after the break at the Kalsdorf Stadium.

Joe Ledley started the rout with the opening goal after eight minutes, while Yannick Bolasie struck from the penalty spot four minutes later after he had been upended and Glenn Murray got in on the act with a double.

Jerome Thomas made it five just before half-time, then boss Tony Pulis rang the changes at the break with the likes of Dobbie, Paddy McCarthy and Marouane Chamakh coming on.

The hosts pulled a goal back just before the hour mark, but normal service was resumed as Dobbie made his mark in style with a five-minute hat-trick.

Ledley helped himself to a second goal as Palace ran riot, with Chamakh also finding the net and Dobbie adding his fourth either side of a Jonny Williams brace.