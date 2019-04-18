Ryan Christie ruled out of Celtic’s Scottish Cup final against Hearts

Celtic have confirmed Ryan Christie will miss the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

The midfielder is undergoing surgery after suffering multiple facial fractures during a collision with former Aberdeen team-mate Dominic Ball in last weekend’s semi-final at Hampden.

The 24-year-old will sit out the cup final against Hearts and looks certain to miss Scotland’s European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium in June.

Manager Neil Lennon told Celtic TV: “It’s multiple fractures of the eye socket, jaw and cheekbone as well so the prognosis isn’t good for the rest of the season really.

“We just have to look after him as best as we can and get him back for the start of next season.

“He’s had a great season, he’s a huge player and it was a really horrendous collision. We wish him a speedy recovery.

“With it being multiple fractures, it’s going to take a bit more time.”

Defender Jack Hendry also looks like he has played his last game of the season after pulling up in a reserve defeat by Rangers.

Lennon said: “Jack Hendry played in a reserve game and has torn a hamstring. He looks like he is going to be out for the rest of the season as well.”