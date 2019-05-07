Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in three-way tussle for Premier League winger

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all battling to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to the Daily Mail.

The Scotland international has enjoyed an excellent season on the south coast, scoring seven times and providing 14 assists in the Premier League.

Only Eden Hazard has set up more top-flight goals this term, and Fraser's performances have not escaped the attention of the division's big boys.

The ex-Aberdeen forward is out of contract in June 2020 and has shown no intention of signing a new deal at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries may therefore opt to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 12 months' time.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Fraser in recent months, but Chelsea and Tottenham are also monitoring the situation closely.

Bournemouth end the 2018/19 campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

READ MORE...

Why Maurizio Sarri could become Chelsea’s most successful failure

99-year-old record remains for women’s football – bringing embarrassment on the men’s game