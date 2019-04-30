Arsenal on red alert as Premier League winger hints at summer exit

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser admits he could leave the club this summer, with Arsenal thought to be monitoring the situation.

The Scotland international has enjoyed a superb season on the south coast, scoring seven goals and providing a joint-Premier League-high 13 assists.

His fine form has led to links with a move away, and Arsenal are among the clubs who have an interest in the former Aberdeen man.

Fraser, whose current contract at the Vitality Stadium expires in summer 2020, has done little to play down the rumours.

"I'm not going to lie, it's very nice," he said of the Arsenal links.

“It means you are are doing something right. They are a huge club, a massive club.”

Tottenham and Chelsea could also submit a bid for Fraser this summer, but the Gunners reportedly lead the race as things stand.

Unai Emery's men are two points adrift of the top four following Sunday's 1-0 loss to Leicester.

