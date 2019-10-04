Ryan Jack to miss Rangers’ game with Hamilton

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack for Sunday’s clash with Hamilton but fellow midfielder Joe Aribo has a small chance of making his return.

Jack was taken off in the second half of Thursday’s Europa League defeat at Young Boys with a leg injury and will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Aribo missed Rangers’ last two games after suffering a head injury in the Betfred Cup win against Livingston but manager Steven Gerrard said he has an outside chance of playing some role.

Filip Helander (foot) will be monitored while Jon Flanagan (hernia), Ryan Kent (hamstring) and Jordan Jones (knee) continue to step up their recoveries.

Hamilton striker George Oakley is available after serving a one-game ban following his sending-off at St Mirren.

Midfielder Adrian Beck is available after missing the win over Livingston.

Defender Johnny Hunt is suspended for two games after being sent off in a reserve win over Dunfermline on Monday, while midfielder Will Collar is out with a shin injury and long-term absentee Ryan Fulton remains on the sidelines.

Rangers provisional squad: McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Halliday, Barisic, Edmundson, Goldson, Katic, Davis, Kamara, Docherty, King, Barker, Arfield, Ojo, Defoe, Morelos, Foderingham, Aribo.

Hamilton provisional squad: Fon Williams, Fjortoft, Easton, Stubbs, McMann, Want, McGowan, Gogic, Hughes, MacKinnon, Beck, Alston, Smith, Cunningham, Ogkmpoe, Oakley, Miller, Moyo, Davies, Martin, Southwood.