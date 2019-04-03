Ryan Shawcross reveals Stoke players' hilarious reaction to hammering Liverpool

The Potters humiliated their visitors on the final day of the 2014/15 season as they put five past the Reds before the break before becoming the first team in 52 years to score six against the Anfield club in the league.

It was the first time Liverpool had ever conceded five goals in the first half of a Premier League game and Shawcross, who started that day, remembers how the achievement led to a memorable half-time interval.

"My highlights have to be the 6-1 win over Liverpool and the FA Cup semi-final against Bolton in 2011,” he told fans at Knypersley Sports Club.

“We were 5-0 up against Liverpool at half time and when we went back to the dressing room nobody said a word, we just burst out laughing. The manager walked in and didn’t know what to say."

Stoke were relegated from the top flight last season and have struggled in the Championship, where they occupy 16th place after 39 rounds.

