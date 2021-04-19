Quiz! Can you name every club to finish in the Premier League top six?

Seven minutes on the clock, 168 clubs to guess.

The Big Six look like they're taking their ball and leaving. But the Big Six haven't always been the Big Six, you know.

The Premier League has always been in flux, since its formation in 1992. Around 50 clubs have come up to the big time in nearly 30 years and plenty of them have threatened the status quo.

In fact, one such team won the league in 2016 - after scraping relegation in their first season back in the Prem.

The top six is a very different kettle of fish altogether... can you name them?

