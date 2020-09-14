Ryan Woods available again for Millwall

Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be able to welcome back midfielder Ryan Woods for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second-round tie with Cheltenham.

The on-loan 26-year-old was ineligible for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash against his parent club Stoke.

Striker Troy Parrott may play no part as he continues to struggle with a muscle injury, while midfielder Billy Mitchell is sidelined for several weeks with a knee issue.

Defender Mahlon Romeo could return after a spell out injured, and youngsters Junior Tiensia, Tyler Burey and Hayden Muller provide even more options for Rowett.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has a handful of absentees for the fixture.

Defender Sean Long is sidelined for several months with a hip issue and may require surgery.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders is also ruled out for a significant spell after fracturing both his tibia and fibula at the beginning of the year.

Lewis Freestone missed the Robins’ 2-1 League Two loss to Morecambe on Saturday after cutting his foot and may still be recovering.