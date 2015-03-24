Ryder Cup captain Clarke could turn to Gerrard

By the time Clarke's charges arrive in Minnesota, Gerrard will be plying his trade with LA Galaxy in MLS, and Clarke - a Liverpool fan - joked the 34-year-old midfielder could follow in the footsteps of Alex Ferguson in addressing a Ryder Cup team.

"LA is not that close to Minnesota, so we will see," he said. "Paul [McGinley] obviously got a lot of help and advice from a lot of different people who have been in that position of managing people and looking after people, and I will be the same.

"There are a few people that I am thinking about. We'll see.

"He [Gerrard] is a real legend. If I were to do something like that, he would be someone I would consider."

Clarke, though, is fully focused on breaking new ground during his stint as captain.

"Europe has a chance to make history by winning the Ryder Cup for the fourth time in succession and I am absolutely thrilled to have that opportunity," he added.

"But, whatever happens, I will also do everything in my power to ensure the good name of the game and the true spirit of this incredible match is carried forward.

"What made this honour even more amazing is that Davis Love III has been elected American captain. We have been very good friends ever since I first started playing in America and I have the utmost respect for him as both a player and a person.

"It won't stop me doing everything I possibly can to ensure the European team beats his, but whatever the result we will remain friends first and foremost."