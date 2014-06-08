Sabella: Argentina anxious to get started

Ricardo Alvarez and substitute Lionel Messi were on the scoresheet as Argentina wrapped up preparations for the World Cup with a routine 2-0 win over Slovenia in La Plata on Saturday.

Argentina will now fly to Brazil, where they are regarded as one of the favourites to win the tournament, to take on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nigeria and Iran in Group F.

"I never had the opportunity to play in a World Cup, I only worked as an assistant for (Daniel) Passarella in France in 1998," Sabella told reporters post-game.

"But I can imagine the players are anxious, more anxious than anything. There is not a lot of time left before the tournament so I'm sure it's a bit of a mix of nerves and eagerness.

"It is a little difficult to be completely relaxed at this point and time. It's a bit of both things I am sure."

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal and former England international Michael Owen are just some of the names that have tipped Argentina to lift the trophy in July.

And while Sabella admits Argentina have been handed a 'slightly easier group than others', he will not be taking anything for granted.

"I can't predict the future but we are going to be playing in games where we must play well," said the 59-year-old.

"We are going to be playing strong teams, physically very strong teams, specifically Iran and Nigeria; Bosnia is a European team and so they also are physically a threat but have other stronger elements.

"We are obviously going to try our best to perform well in the group stages and have the players be in their best condition."

Argentina kick-off their World Cup campaign against debutants Bosnia-Herzegovina on June 15.