Sabella: Argentina need a near-perfect display

Argentina and Germany will contest the World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday - the third meeting between the two nations in a championship decider after going head-to-head in 1986 and 1990.

The South American side won the 1986 final 3-2, though West Germany emerged triumphant 1-0 four years later.

Argentina booked their spot in the final courtesy of a penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands, while three-time champions Germany humiliated host nation Brazil 7-1.

And Sabella, who could be without injured star attacker Angel di Maria, has urged his team to be mindful of their surroundings throughout the match at the iconic Maracana as they attempt to win a third World Cup.

"We have to be concentrated," Sabella told reporters.

"We have to occupy the spaces quickly.

"We don't have to take risks with the ball in zones where we can't. Because they [Germany] are a powerful team both physically and tactically, with a lot of character.

"This is why they [Germany], along with Brazil and Italy, have more titles than anyone else, as well as playing more finals than anyone."