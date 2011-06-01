Sabella set to follow Maradona to UAE

Former Argentina coach Alfio Basile is also mulling over an undisclosed offer from the UAE while Maradona, his successor at the helm of the national team in 2008, has agreed on a deal to coach Dubai-based Al-Wasl.

Sabella, who was Daniel Passarella's assistant with Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, made his name as a head coach by steering Estudiantes to the South American Libertadores Cup crown in 2009 and the Argentine Apertura title last December.

"I have a commitment with Al-Jazira and expect to be travelling on Thursday or Friday," Sabella, 56, told a Buenos Aires radio station.

"I spoke to them yesterday (Monday) and I had already had talks on Saturday and it's all practically settled," said Sabella, set to replace Brazilian Abel Braga who is returning home to Brazilian champions Fluminense on June 12.

Sabella resigned unexpectedly from Estudiantes just before the Clausura championship, second in the Argentine season, was about to start in February.

He was replaced by Eduardo Berizzo, who resigned on Monday following a string of poor results and the club turned to Sabella in the hope he might consider returning but he told them he was on his way to the Gulf.