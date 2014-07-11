Sabella 'to step down' after World Cup final

The 59-year-old took over the reins of the national team in 2011 and has guided the side to the brink of glory in on the home soil of their fiercest rivals, Brazil.

Having come through the group stage with a 100 per cent record, Argentina beat both Switzerland and Belgium 1-0 in their respective second-round and quarter-final ties.

After a goalless last-four clash with Netherlands on Wednesday, Argentina required penalties to squeeze through to the final at the Maracana, a result that maintained their perfect record in World Cup semi-finals.

Regardless of Sunday's result against Germany, Eugenio Lopez has declared that Sabella intends to stand down as coach after the match.

"Whatever happens, Alejandro Sabella will not continue in the selection," he told FM Delta.

"Alejandro dreamed all his life of this.

"Sabella gave what he had to give in the selection and it is time to give rise to another."